The 61 FC suffer penalty shoot-out cup exit at Unite MK

The 61 FC (Luton) were knocked out of the SSML League Division Two Cup after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Unite MK on Saturday.

United led 1-0 at half-time through Cole Rawson’s 16th-minute goal, but the visitors hit back to lead in the second half, Kane Dempsey and Aiden Dawson on target.

However, Brandon McConnell netted with a minute left and Unite then went through 3-1 on spot-kicks.

Totternhoe slumped to another defeat in SSML Division Two, 3-0 at Pitstone and Ivinghoe.

Totternhoe Reserves won 4-0 at The 61 FC (Luton) Reserves in Beds County League Division One.

Joe Dixon scored twice, while George Capehorn and Nathaniel Barimah were on target.

This weekend, Totts host Harefield United in the League Challenge Trophy, and FC entertain Aston Clinton in the league.

AFC Dunstable Ladies lost 4-0 at home to Peterborough Northern Star in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division on Sunday.

They are back at home against Royston Town Women this weekend.

AFC Dunstable Women’s Blues were knocked out of the Beds County Cup after a 4-2 home defeat to AFC Kempston and Bedford College Ladies.

Bianca Vassell scored twice for the hosts who travel to Garston Ladies Reserves in the league on Sunday.

Nathan Hughes netted four goals as Barton Rovers Youth U18s thrashed Toddington Rovers 6-1 in the Chiltern Youth League on Sunday.

Matthew Potter and Jaden Griffiths also scored as Rovers climbed to second.

Barton Rovers U16s Blues beat Sandy U16s 5-1 in the Beds Youth Saturday League thanks to Aaron Humhpries’ treble, and two from Kyle Spink.