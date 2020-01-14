The 61’s wait for first win goes on after 10-goal thriller

Nine-man The 61 FC (Luton) lost a 10-goal thriller at home to Unite MK in their Spartan South Midlands League Division Two clash on Saturday,

The home side were leading 3-2 at the break, but after having both Arron Lewis and Laurence Mapp sent off, ended up on the wrong end of a 6-4 scoreline.

Lewis had netted twice for the hosts before his dismissal, with Christopher Mapp and Michael Briant both on target, too.

They remain bottom with one point from 14 matches.

Totternhoe were narrowly beaten 1-0 at home by Pitstone and Ivinghoe as they dropped to 11th in Division Two.

This weekend, Totts are not in action, but FC go to Bovingdon still in search of their first league win.

Dunstable Town were without a game on Saturday and remained fourth-bottom of the Premier Division.

They do not play until next Tuesday evening when they head to seventh-placed Crawley Green.

* The 61 FC (Luton) Reserves were heavily defeated, losing 7-0 at Sporting Lewsey Park in Bedfordshire County League Division One.

Totts Reserves were also hammered, 8-1 at home to Elstow Abbey, with Luke Paquette grabbing the consolation reply.

Houghton Athletic went down 2-1 at home to Lea Sports PSG.

* Sacred Heart Under 15s climbed up to fourth place in the Chiltern Youth League U15 Division One table after beating Stotfold Junior Ambers 4-0 on Saturday.

Harry Hudson found the net for Barton Rovers Under 18s who were also gifted an own goal, but they were beaten 4-2 at home by Leighton United Reds in the U18s League Cup.