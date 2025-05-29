Luton Town are one of the early pre-season favourites to win promotion from League One.Luton Town are one of the early pre-season favourites to win promotion from League One.
Luton Town are one of the early pre-season favourites to win promotion from League One.

The early promotion odds you can get on Luton Town, Stockport County, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and the rest of League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th May 2025, 07:00 BST
There’s plenty of value out there right now if you have a 2025/26 League One promotion favourite in mind.

Hatters are of course right up there in the running to seal a quick return to the Championsip.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will no doubt attract some punters who believe they will get it together this time around after failed 2024/25 campaigns.

There could well be a surprise package this season with Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers coming close to defying the pre-season odds to win a promotion, while Stockport County will believe they can be in the reckoning once again.

Whoever goes up, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season with no stand-out side going into the season.

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by PaddyPower, to win promotion.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Hatters news each day on our website, here.

11/10

1. Luton Town

11/10 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
11/5

2. Cardiff City

11/5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
11/4

3. Plymouth Argyle

11/4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/3

4. Stockport County

10/3 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Stockport CountyLeague OneCardiff CityHuddersfield TownBolton WanderersWycombe WanderersLeyton Orient
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice