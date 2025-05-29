Hatters are of course right up there in the running to seal a quick return to the Championsip.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will no doubt attract some punters who believe they will get it together this time around after failed 2024/25 campaigns.

There could well be a surprise package this season with Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers coming close to defying the pre-season odds to win a promotion, while Stockport County will believe they can be in the reckoning once again.

Whoever goes up, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season with no stand-out side going into the season.

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by PaddyPower, to win promotion.

