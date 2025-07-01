Four teams are clear favourites in the League One title race.placeholder image
The latest odds on Luton Town, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers winning League One as fixtures reveal opening day showdowns

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
The Hatters are back in League One after another season to forget.

But they will go into the season ful of confidence that they can now stop that slide and begin moving in the right direction once again.

Luton kick-start what they hope will be a promotion-winning season at home to AFC Wimbledon on August 1.

It’s going to be tough in a League One full of big-hitters who will all fancy their chances.

So can Luton take the title this season? Here are the latest title odds, currently being offered by William Hill.

4/1

1. Luton Town

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

7/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

7/1

3. Cardiff City

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

8/1

4. Huddersfield Town

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

