The position where each of the 24 Championship clubs need to recruit on deadline day - including Preston North End, Luton, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town
There is just over a day left for Championship clubs to do any last-minute shopping.
At 5pm on Thursday the transfer window shuts, leaving managers to work with what they have until January - unless they can pick up some free agents. But what position do each of the clubs need to strengthen as they look to achieve their season aims. Click and scroll through to find out and see whether you agree.
1. Barnsley
Following the loss of Keiffer Moore to Wigan for 4m, a new striker would strengthen the squad.