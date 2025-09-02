Midfielder George Saville has enjoyed a good start to the season.placeholder image
Midfielder George Saville has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The stars who are already catching the eye after the opening month of the League One season - including players from Luton Town, Barnsley, Cardiff City and Port Vale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
The first month of the League One season is already done and dusted.

And there are number of players – and teams – who are already catching the eye.

The promoted trio of Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City and Stevenage have all enjoyed good starts as they look to prove doubters wrong.

Cardiff City continue to look strong as they lead the way at the top of the table, while Luton, Huddersfield, Barnsley and Stockport all look like having strong seasons.

And Hatters midfielder George Saville is one of those players already catching the eye after a good start to the season. He’s had such a good start he has been selected by football website whoscored.com in this list of League One’s top 20 players for the season so far.

Take a look and see which other players join him, Do you agree with these selections?

7.62

1. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

7.62 Photo: Getty Images

7.60

2. Fraser Murray (Wigan Athletic)

7.60 Photo: Getty Images

7.57

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.57 Photo: Getty Images

7.57

4. Matty Pearson (Doncaster Rovers)

7.57 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

