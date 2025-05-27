Hatters, returning to League One after two relegations in a row, are predictably amongst the early favourites with Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle to make a quick return to the Championsip.

Luton became just the fourth club in the Premier League era to experience successive relegations after a season in the top flight, following Swindon, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland.

The return to League One marks the start of painful path with Hatters looking to regroup over the summer with some strong squad recruitment and get back on an upward trajectory.

Luton face plenty of competition with big-hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers joining the relegated trio in the reckoning.

Whoever takes the title, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season than last time out, which saw cash-rich Birmingham City romp to the tile by 19 points with a record-breaking tally of 111 points,

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by PaddyPower, to win the title.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.