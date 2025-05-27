Luton Town are being tipped to bounce back from successive relegations by the bookies.Luton Town are being tipped to bounce back from successive relegations by the bookies.
Luton Town are being tipped to bounce back from successive relegations by the bookies.

These are the early odds for the 2025/26 League One winner and the prices you can get on Luton Town, Stockport County, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th May 2025, 07:40 BST
The odds are now out for the 2025/26 League One season with some great value out there if you have an early favourite in mind.

Hatters, returning to League One after two relegations in a row, are predictably amongst the early favourites with Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle to make a quick return to the Championsip.

Luton became just the fourth club in the Premier League era to experience successive relegations after a season in the top flight, following Swindon, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland.

The return to League One marks the start of painful path with Hatters looking to regroup over the summer with some strong squad recruitment and get back on an upward trajectory.

Luton face plenty of competition with big-hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers joining the relegated trio in the reckoning.

Whoever takes the title, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season than last time out, which saw cash-rich Birmingham City romp to the tile by 19 points with a record-breaking tally of 111 points,

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by PaddyPower, to win the title.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Hatters news each day on our website, here.

4/1

1. Luton Town

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
13/2

2. Cardiff City

13/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
17/2

3. Plymouth Argyle

17/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/1

4. Stockport County

10/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCardiff CityStockport CountyPremier LeagueBolton Wanderers
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice