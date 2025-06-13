Three new faces for Dunstable Town as Blues boss O'Reilly begins to shape squad

Top scorer Luka Lodder will remain with Dunstable Town next season - pic: James Smith

Host of players agree to stay at Creasey Park

Dunstable Town have announced three new signings and a host of players returning for the upcoming 2025-26 SSML Premier Division campaign.

Attacker Montel Brown has agreed to move to the Blues after spending last term at Egham Town and Langley where he scored 18 goals, also winning the Combined Counties Division One Challenge Cup with the latter, named player of the match in the final. The former Aldershot Town youngster has had spells with Real Bedford, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, Stotfold and Arlesey Town earlier in his career, before heading to Step Three club Harrow Borough for the 2022-23 campaign, playing 34 times and scoring six goals.

Meanwhile, Hadley Gleeson has signed from Harpenden Town after making 34 appearances last term, scoring 10 goals, having played for Barton Rovers and Colney Heath previously. Finally, Lewis Smith will be back at the club for the new campaign. He started out with Dunstable last term, before moving up to Step Three and signing for Hendon, only to leave the club shortly afterwards following a change in management.

Meanwhile, the Blues confirmed that Alfie Osborne has re-signed and will take the captain’s armband this season, while popular duo Jamie Ovington and Luka Lodder, who scored 14 goals during the last campaign, are both vice-captains. A statement on the club website said: “Alfie returns to the role he had before he left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

"He is a naturally vocal leader who demands the best from his team-mates. Jamie had an outstanding season and deservedly won Supporters Player of the Year and Players Player of the Year. Luka captained the team last season in the absence of Jamie when he was unavailable through suspension and won Manager’s Player of the Year.”

Town have also confirmed that JJ Kenna, Charlie Smith, Mulik Rickman, Ethan Goulding, Harrison Mead, Alex Butt, Kodi Briggs, Jack James and Alex Desmond will all line up for the Blues once more. Discussing their decisions to re-sign, the club stated: “JJ has grown into a confident and important part of the squad. He was also part of Hertford Town’s FA Youth Cup team who pushed Arsenal all the way last season. Charlie deputised for Alex Desmond a couple of times last season and kept a clean sheet at home to Kempston Rovers.

"Mulik Rickman will be looking to continue his positive return after a long term injury as he commits to the Blues. He’s a skilful and talented player who will help in the final third of the pitch by creating chances and chipping in with goals. Ethan is a player who grew in confidence through the season and finished it strongly. Another hard working player who creates opportunities for others. Harrison is a really talented player, creative and difficult to mark. He chipped in with a few goals and assists last season.

"Butty (Alex Butt) has been with the club a few years now having developed and matured into a fine player. He does a lot of graft which sometimes goes unnoticed. Kodi can play at either left back or wing back and his goal at Kempston Rovers contributed to a fine 3-2 away win. Jack was an influential player in the turnaround in form of the team. A very consistent performer. Dessy (Desmond) had a fine campaign in 24/25 keeping many clean sheets and also picking up the social media team’s Player of the Season.”