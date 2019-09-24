Totternhoe FC’s search for first league win continues

Totternhoe are still searching for a first win of the Spartan South Midland League Division Two season after going down to a 3-1 defeat at Sarratt on Saturday.

Henry Mungwira was on target for the visitors on the hour mark, but they now sit third-bottom with just three points from their opening six games.

The 61 FC (Luton) are second-bottom after they were beaten 3-1 at New Bradwell St Peter, Reece Gouldbourne scoring their only goal,

This weekend, Totts host Berkhamsted Raiders, while The 61 FC entertain Shefford Town and Campton in the Beds Senior Trophy.

* Crawley Green Reserves won 2-1 at Marston Shelton Rovers in their Beds County League Premier Division match, with Temitayo Akerele and Rashaun Rattigan on target.

The 61 FC (Luton) Reserves lost 10-0 at home to Cranfield United Reserves in Division One.

* Harry Hudson got up and running for the season when he scored for Barton Rovers in their 3-1 defeat to Crawley Green Youth Dragons in Chiltern Youth League U18 Division One.

Kye Tearle netted twice for the visitors, with Tajahnie Asein also on target.

Sacred Heart Youth U15 Saints were beaten 7-1 by Ampthill Town U15 Yellows, Rocco Goss on target.

Christie Killeen scored twice as Barton Rovers lost 3-2 to Brickhill Wanderers Pumas in the Beds Youth Saturday League U15 Division One.

Goals from Kyle Spink and Igor Maslowski weren’t enough as Rovers U16s Blues went down 4-2 to Luton Borough Dragons in U16 Division Two, Luke Buhagiar, Keaton Coates, Reece Molle and Ansar Hahmed netting for the Dragons.