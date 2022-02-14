Tributes paid to a 'true Hatter' who died shortly before Luton Town's match at Birmingham

Tributes have been paid to a Luton Town fan who died after falling ill before the Hatters match at Birmingham on Saturday.

Barry Lake died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a pub in the city on Saturday.

Today in a statement to the Luton Town Facebook page, his daughter Jemma Lake said: "On behalf of my family I would like to thank you all for your kind words, it breaks my heart to say that it was my dad Barry Lake who suddenly passed away on Saturday. He was our hero and I know he would be chuffed to pieces with all of your support. He was a husband, dad, grandad and a true Hatter and so much more. Words can not do him justice.

The club and fans have been paying tribute to Barry Lake

"Thank you all from the Lake family."

The club said in a statement: "We are so saddened to learn that we have lost a fellow Hatter who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Cricketers Arms pub before the game at Birmingham today.

"The love and thoughts of all at Kenilworth Road are with the family affected by this tragedy, and we will be in contact with them to offer the club’s support."

And Birmingham City tweeted: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of a Luton Town supporter ahead of today’s game.

"All of our thoughts are with their family and friends at this extremely difficult time,"

Also on Twitter Birmingham Police said: "Sometimes football takes second place, very sadly a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest prior to the game today and despite the very best efforts of officers and paramedics the male sadly passed away, thoughts with his family and friends".

Fellow fans also paid tribute. One said: "I loved Barry, such a character - lovely man, lovely family. RIP thinking of you all."