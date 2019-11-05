Wade to the rescue as Luton Town Ladies draw at Colney Heath

Luton Town Ladies came back from Colney Heath with a point on Sunday as Funmi Babalola scored Town’s only goal early in the second half.

Khan equalised 10 minutes later, beating the keeper from close range, and it could have been worse without Elly Wade’s brilliant goal-line block in the last-minute.

A slow start by both teams set the tone for Sunday’s game.

A few chances by Jess McKay, Rebecca Kane and Tanya Blacksley came for the Hatters in the first 15 minutes, but the game was rather closed.

Good saves by both goalkeepers and a Colney shot against the crossbar were the only highlights of the first half, as half-time arrived goalless.

Thankfully, things got better in the second half and Town came back with great intentions.

Five minutes in, Rebecca Kane sent in a good ball near the box, and Babalola stole possession from Colney’s centre-back, and beautifully deceived the keeper for 1-0.

In the euphoria, Kane almost made it 2-0 only a few seconds later, but both of her chances were denied by the home keeper.

After missing a long-range shot two minutes earlier, Colney’s attacker evaded Luton’s defence and equalised with half-an-hour to go.

Neither team could create the chances to get that all-important second goal, and the game was heading towards a draw.

In the very last minutes, Luton goalkeeper Kezia Hassall came out of her goal and was injured in a challenge, but the referee kept the game going.

Heath won the ball back, and were attacking an empty goal as their striker reached the penalty spot.

But her shot was beautifully blocked by Wade who was on the line to save a point for the Hatters.

Kim Newns went in goal to replace Hassall for the remaining minutes as the game ended in a draw.