Championship clubs look set for a rather hectic January transfer window, as they aim to complete new deals.

And we've rounded up the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours - with news from Leeds United, Birmingham, West Brom, Hull City and more!

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted Leeds target Che Adams is going nowhere this month. The winger came on as a sub in the Saints win against Leicester City yesterday. (Various)

Leeds United will have to battle Tottenham, West Brom and Chelsea for 4.2m-rated Ivan Lepinjica. (Tportal)

West Brom are reportedly keen to beat Championship rivals Leeds United to the signing of Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick. (Football Insider)

Manchester United have submitted a 12.5 million bid for Birmingham Citys 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. (The Mirror)

Grant McCann expects Hull City to make their second signing of the transfer window in the next 72 hours after agreeing on a fee for a new attacker. (Hull Live)

Nahki Wells says his Burnley future is unclear as he made it 13 goals for the season on loan at Queens Park Rangers. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Leeds left-back Laurens de Bock is set to join ADO Den Haag on loan after he returned from an unsuccessful loan stint with Sunderland. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United have received a major boost in the race to sign Yohan Boli in the January transfer window. (Daily Star)

Bristol City are one of a trio of clubs to have been linked with Declan Gallagher. The Robins, Wigan Athletic and Swansea City are all interested in the Motherwell defender. (Daily Record)