World Cup fever hits AFC Dunstable women's team as they score sponsorship deal

AFC Dunstable is kicking off the 2023/2024 season with a new partnership with Barratt David Wilson Homes. The housebuilder, which is building at the nearby Linmere development in Houghton Regis, will sponsor the Ladies First Team’s home and away kits in their upcoming season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Women’s football has significantly increased in popularity over the last few years, from the record-breaking World Cup Semi-Final in 2019 between England and the USA reaching 11.7 million viewers to the recent support for the Lionesses in the Women’s Euros.

However, women’s football is still often overlooked and just 27% of women in football say they are encouraged to forge pathways to the highest positions in the game, according to Women in Football[1].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is why local Houghton Regis housebuilder, Barratt David Wilson North Thames, has sponsored the Ladies First Team revamping their home and away kits and providing fresh support for the season ahead.

AFC Dunstable Women's Team with new kit sponsorship

Sally Collins, Head of Ladies Football at AFC Dunstable commented: “Our Ladies First Team always work incredibly hard in every season at the club. We were thrilled that Barratt David Wilson North Thames approached us about this partnership, and the ladies are very excited to wear their new and fresh kits with the badge of support from the housebuilder.

“It is fantastic to have the support of such a big local business not far from our training ground investing in a grassroots women’s football club, and we cannot wait to show off our new uniform. We welcome all support to our home matches at Creasey Park.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Women’s football has grown in interest massively over the past few years with England reaching the finals in the World Cup over the summer. This momentous occasion will have hopefully inspired many young ladies and girls all across the UK to join football and at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, it is key that we feel as though we are doing our bit to help encourage women in the local area to strive for success in the sport. I hope the ladies enjoy their new home and away kits and good luck to them in the next few seasons!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently available at Linmere from Barratt David Wilson North Thames is a selection of three and four-bedroom houses with prices starting at £355,000 for a three-bedroom house.

For further details about Barratt David Wilson North Thames or the new homes at Linmere, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk / www.dwh.co.uk or call 0330 057 6000 / 0330 127 8333.