One of the smallest golfing counties in the country with just 22 affiliated clubs and 9,000 members, Bedfordshire beat nominations from Yorkshire and Hampshire to land the coveted County of the Year award after the County Union and Association unified to become Bedfordshire Golf.

Representing and working for all members and golfers in the county, the new administration has gone from strength to strength, placing a bigger focus and additional resources on family orientated golf, with the promotion of gender quality both on and off the course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is now a minimum 30% representation of either gender on the County Board at all County competitions and events this year, supported by a volunteer 50-strong task force of organisers, referees and helpers.

Pictured at the England Golf Awards are Bedfordshire’s successful restructured management members (left to right )Tracy White (First team manager - Beds & County), Garrie Brandon (Leagues Director – Aspley Guise); Claire Cummings (Womens First team officer – Beds & County); Claudine Tate (County Director – Dunstable Downs); David Hawkins (County CEO – Leighton Buzzard); Kim Burnage (County Vice President – Aylesbury Vale); David Corfan (Director Competitions – South Beds); Simon Kimber (County President – John ’O Gaunt).