Ryder Cup trophy visits Luton to celebrate 20 years of the Kevin Duggan Golf Academy

Stockwood Park Golf Centre, operated by Active Luton, hosted a heartwarming celebration marking the 20th anniversary of the Kevin Duggan Golf Academy (KDGA), a pioneering initiative that has transformed lives through the power of golf.

Founded in memory of Kevin Duggan, who tragically lost his life at just 19 in a car crash near Luton, the Academy was established by his father Declan as a tribute to a young life taken too soon. Over the past two decades, KDGA has grown from its original mission of supporting disadvantaged children to become a beacon of inclusion — welcoming disabled and blind young people, ethnic minorities, and young Muslim girls into the sport.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including the Mayor of Luton, Amy Nicholls; Rachel Hopkins MP; Robert Maxfield, Chief Executive of the PGA and Ryder Cup Director; renowned golf broadcaster Ken Brown; and original course architect Ken Moodie.

In a moving speech, Mayor Amy Nicholls praised the Academy’s legacy:

‘Juniors with Ryder Cup’ from left to right: Junior Golfers with Robert Maxfield – Chief Executive of the PGA (holding The Ryder Cup), and Ken Brown MBE (former professional golfer, played in 5 Ryder Cup matches and is now a golf broadcaster).

“Stockwood Park Golf Centre, and this Academy, are more than just about sport — they’re about opportunity, aspiration, and community. Over the past two decades, countless local adults and children have gained not only skills on the course, but confidence and life lessons that will stay with them forever. Thank you to Declan for his steadfast commitment and to Active Luton and everyone else who plays a part in keeping this vital community facility going.”

The event also saw the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and a special appearance by the iconic Ryder Cup trophy — a symbol of excellence in international golf.

Sue Jones of Active Luton shared exciting news about the future of the site: “We’re proud to announce that Active Luton, in partnership with Luton Borough Council, has secured a new 25-year lease to operate Stockwood Park Golf Centre. We’re committed to continuing the Academy’s legacy and expanding access to golf through new adult beginner programmes, women-only group lessons and further investments to be announced in the coming months.”

Robert Maxfield commended the commitment of the partners involved, noting that: “At a time when many public golf courses are closing, it’s inspiring to see Active Luton and Luton Borough Council so passionate about delivering golf to their community.”

‘Plaque Unveiled’ featuring Robert Maxfield – Chief Executive of the PGA, Declan Duggan, The Mayor of Luton Amy Nicholls.

The Ryder Cup Development Trust supported the facility when it first opened 20 years ago, recognising its potential to bring golf to a wider and more diverse audience. That vision has proven true not only in terms of inclusion, but also in promoting healthier lifestyles. According to Harvard Health Publishing, walking an 18-hole course can burn more than twice the calories of brisk walking and may offer greater short-term benefits for blood sugar and cholesterol levels - making golf a powerful tool for both physical and mental wellbeing.

The celebration concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque honouring 20 years of dedication, opportunity, and inspiration — a fitting tribute to Kevin Duggan’s legacy.

About Active Luton

As a Community Wellbeing Trust, Active Luton’s mission is to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of its community by providing facilities, programmes and activities that enable local people to participate in physical activity, improve their health and wellbeing, enhance their education and skills and have fulfilling careers.

Active Luton runs facilities across the whole town including Inspire: Luton Sports Village; Lea Manor Recreation Centre; Lewsey Sports Park & Pool; Hightown Community Sports & Arts Centre; Stockwood Park Golf Centre; Stockwood Park Athletics Centre and Hart Hill Community Centre. Active Luton also runs the Luton Library Service, and Total Wellbeing Luton.