Haynes takes new role at Luton Rugby

Luton Rugby have announced Steve Haynes will move from his position as chairman of rugby to director of rugby.

As part of the management committee’s ongoing efforts to restructure the playing side of the club and make it fit for the challenges ahead, senior club management and coaches are working on several projects that will in time, enhance both the senior and junior sides of the club.

In order that these projects may proceed smoothly, the club felt the time is right to appoint a director or rugby with responsibility for all matters relating to the playing side of the club.

A statement from the club said: “The management are committed to supporting the director of rugby, so that they can co-ordinate organise and ensure these projects run successfully in tandem.

“We would ask all players, parents, members and supporters of the club to do likewise.

“We are delighted that Steve Haynes has agreed to take up this director of rugby role with immediate effect.”