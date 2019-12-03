Impressive Stockwood book a place in the Vase semi-finals

Stockwood Park reached the semi-finals of the Midlands RFU Senior Vase with what was eventually a comprehensive 36-13 victory over visitors Handsworth.

They scored six excellent tries and, although the visitors remained in contention for much of the game, it was Park’s pace and superior handling in the backs that saw them draw comfortably clear.

Winger Kyran Ryan sped over in the corner with only three minutes on the clock, this try followed by a further score from number eight Will Bennett, Brandon Lewsey adding the extras.

Handsworth responded with their own try before Lewsey drove over to extend Park’s lead to 17-5.

After the break, Park extended their lead to 22-8 with a second try for Bennett, before the visitors scored again.

Park, however, finished the game in style with two excellent team tries.

Ryan scored his second and after some excellent passing, full back Rob Jack completed the scoring.

Centre Sean Martyn added the extras to both tries to give Park a conclusive victory at 36-13.

This week Park return to league action with a visit to Northampton BBOB.

Park’s Second XV defeated neighbours Luton 24-15.