Indians ease past the challenge of Langleybury

Luton Town & Indians were comfortable five wicket winners over Langleybury in their Sarcacens Herts League Championship clash on Saturday.

Fayaz Homyoon took 2-7 as the hosts were dismissed for 144 in the 48th over.

In response, Indians’ Dhruv Patel made 28, while Akash Shah hit 21, while Zainul Abadeen was 18 not out as they reached 145-5 with 10 overs to spare.

Indians IIs were involved in a dramatic tie with Hitchin IIs in Division Five B.

Batting first, the visitors were all out for 196 as Siddhant Singh impressed with 4-22 from nine overs, while Viren Patel took 3-42 and Rashid Afridi claimed 2-29.

Indians then needed two runs to win with three wickets in hand in the final over, but Amad Saleem, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Patel were all run out as they were dismissed for 196 to tie.

Earlier, opener Jugdeep Singh (45) and Daniel Gould (39) top scored.

On Sunday, Indians romped to a six wicket win over Queens Park Westfield in the Beds County League Premier Division.

Westfield made 181 all out as wickets were shared around between Divyesh Patel (2-20), Murtaza Trunkwala (2-33), Fayaz Homyoon (2-41) and Haroon Afridi (2-37).

Indians slipped to 39-2 in reply, but Trunkwala led them home with 71 not out, while Tegbir Singh was unbeaten on 29.

The IIs were edged out by Blunham in Division Two, losing by 13 runs.

After choosing to bat, Blunham were all out for 212 as Indians fell just short, dismissed for 199.

Half centuries for Yash Tailor and Kamran Iqbal led the IIIs to a 27-run win over Biggleswade IIs in Division Four.

Iqbal made 53, while Tailor was unbeaten on 58 as Indians made 234-5, Saqlain Ishtiaq also hitting 47.

Indians bowlers then shared the load, with Faheem Shaukat (2-19), Ali Mubeen (2-26), Ahmad Ali (2-34) and Rahul Patel (2-59) ensuring Biggleswade could only make 207-9.

The IVs were narrowly beaten at home by Queens Park Westfield IVs, as they went down by eight runs.

Batting first, the visitors reached 139-5, as Sailesh Patel claimed 3-24 from eight overs.

Indians then got close through middle order batsmen Pankaj Patel (26) and Roscian Frank (26), with extras on 44, but they were just short at 131-9.