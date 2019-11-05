Late goal doesn’t spoil the party as Luton Town Ladies’ firsts secure victory over Berkhamsted

Luton Town Hockey Club Ladies’ firsts secured a 3-2 home win over Berkhamsted Hemel seconds at the weekend.

Charlotte Dunham and Claire Philby were on target as Luton took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Luton Town Hockey Club under 12s.

The visitors pulled one back before Emma Whitehall made it 3-1.

In the final minute, Hemel capitalised on Luton’s poor concentration to earn a second goal.

The Ladies’ seconds were away to Welwyn thirds in a friendly, returning with a well-deserved 1-1 draw.

Gale Charles scored following a one-on-one chance.

The Men’s firsts won 3-1 at St Albans thirds. W Maddon, A Rashid and Matt Corder were the match-winners.

The Men’s seconds hosted Letchworth thirds and romped to a 7-2 win, Jack Maddon notching a fine hat-trick.

The Men’s thirds lost 4-3 at Rickmansworth, Alfie Hutton (two) and N Dodhia on target.

The Men’s fourths hosted Southgate Adelaide thirds.

The inexperienced side faced an uphill battle from the start, but man of the match Luke Whiting and Chris May were on target in a 3-2 defeat.

The U12s and U14s played at the Bedford Tournament over the weekend, as the U12s finished fourth and the U14s fifth, having beaten and drawn with the finalists.