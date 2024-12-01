Latest Luton Angling Club results

Luton AC - Coaching

Here is the latest round up of Luton Angling Club news, information and catch reports.

South Lagoon WybostonThe South Lagoon at Wyboston is still fishing very well, even with high water levels due to river flooding. Andrew Elliman braved Storm Bert and had a cracking couple of nightshe had a PB zander of 11lb 4oz along with a number of carp to 18lb 8oz, he also had Bream to around 6lb.

After enquiring about the conditions and water levels at the lagoon and being informed that it was high but fishing well, Matthew Lloyd gave it a go and although he only caught one fish, it was a decent Pike, so he was not disappointed.

Andy Darby sent in a report from his session on the lagoon on 13th November, he had 5 pike out in total. 3 good doubles and 2 jacks. All caught on ledgered deadbait fished close into the margins.

Darren Savage - Beckerings

Beckerings ReservoirDarren Savage sent us in a number of pictures of fish he has caught from the reservoir in recent weeks, the biggest 2 carp were 28lb the tench was 4lb one carp was caught Wednesday morning with the temperature at minus 2 he had 36 carp in total, lots of bream and some lovely roach up two 2lb 2oz.

Club Coaching - Do you want to become an Angling coach?Do we have any members who are interested in joining our Club’s successful Junior coaching program and getting involved with coaching at our CRT ‘Lets Fish’ Events?

To become a volunteer coach, you would need to complete the two day Angling Trust Level 2 training course and gain first aid and Safeguarding qualifications. We do have Bursaries available, (subject to Terms and Conditions).

On completion you will have gained your L2 coaching qualification, giving you your coaching badge and you will then be fully insured when coaching. This will give the ability to coach at both CRT and Club events.

Darren Savage - Beckerings

We currently (subject to available spaces) could get prospective coaches on a training course being held locally in Peterborough over the weekend of 18th / !9th January.

Those who do coach thoroughly enjoy the experience. It really is a very rewarding experience and is your opportunity to help safeguard the future of angling. Don’t be afraid of applying, even if you aren't the greatest angler, we will happily upskill you to the standards required.

If you are interested and want to know more, please get in touch with the club as as soon as possible, and we'll put you in touch with our coaching team.

Match Report 20th November River Ouse BiddenhamAfter the first snow of the winter on Monday, and the coldest night of the year so far on Tuesday night, 12 members met at Biddenham in the still frozen car park at 8am, we were full of hope rather than expectation that the venue would fish, and we would bag up!

Andy Darby - Pike

Because of the cold temperatures and early darkness, it was agreed that this week we would fish 10 till 2 rather than our usual 10 to 3.

As we did our draw by peg 6 we could see the river was coloured, well up, and had significant flow, with logs and other rubbish being swept along in the stream. The water temperature was hovering at a chilly 7C.

When we had got to our pegs and started fishing the hope all but disappeared, and we knew we were in for a hard day, bites being extremely scarce this week and weights in ounces rather than pounds!

Richard Darbon our winner decided to use his feeder rod while still unloading the car and could not believe the flow on the river. He went ahead with the feeder plan but had lots of debris coming down so fished 8ft out in a small eddy. He had nothing on worm or maggot but tried double pinkie, which produced a couple of bites, Richard reported losing a big perch and a small roach before landing a 1lb perch.

Andrew Elliman - Common Carp

Tony Hickmott fished a cage feeder filled with liquidised bread, rotating between bread punch, maggots and worm on the hook, this was bottom fished on the near side edge of the crease, hopefully targeting any Chub that might be present. Tony found presentation of the bait was difficult due to the many leaves and other detritus coming down the river and binding the bait. He then changed the setup to a Paternoster rig to help keep the bait off the bottom, hopefully away from the leaves, also giving the opportunity to fish at different depths.

After another fruitless hour it became obvious that this had also failed, as no bites materialised, and the bait was still becoming blinded by detritus. Tony then changed to his favourite 6-meter whip, tooled up with a self-made pole style pencil float and size 20 hook, alternating between a single Pinky or bread punch on the hook, and this at last brought fish to the bank in the form of a few Bleak, for the final one and half hours.

Terry Vickers comment on his third place was he fished a stick float and pinkies . resorting to trying for small fish close in as there wasn't a lot else.

It was a very hard day, but the sun shone, and we didn’t get any rain, and we all enjoyed the general banter and being out in company, its why its called fishing rather than catching!As usual thanks to all who helped in running a successful day, you know who you are.

Results1st Richard Darbon 1Lb 0 oz 2nd Tony Hickmott 10oz 3rd Terry Vickers 5 ½ oz 4th Malcolm Ogden 5oz 5th Barry Roper 4 ½ oz 6th Dave Ridley & Steve Lathwell 3oz8th Dudley Frankland 2oz 9th Les Burton ½ oz10th Ray Burton ¼ ozDNW Dennis Hunt & Colin Holmes

Match Report Town South GUC Wednesday 27th November 2024This week’s midweek match took place on the Town South Stretch of the GUC in Leighton Buzzard. Despite the early morning rain and a cold wind, 16 anglers turned out – again more in hope than expectation. The weather was cold at the outset with a persistent drizzle until mid-day, but the temperature did lift a little during the day to around 5 degrees and showed a little improvement when the sun did briefly show its face in the afternoon.

Darren Savage - Beckerings

The canal was above its normal level with a heavy colour due to the recent rain. With the surplus water running off it was also towing significantly enough to make bait presentation difficult

Boat traffic was very light as most boat owners had obviously hunkered down to wait for the weather to improve!The match was decided by either low number pegs1, 2 & 3 plus the other end peg no 16. The pegs in between were a very mixed bag some fished, some didn’t!

Our winner was Tony Hickmott with 6lbs 8oz on peg 16, with a catch consisting of 4 good sized bream, all taken on a 10m whip flicked out towards the far bank. The successful bait was double pinkie on a size 20 hook over a small amount of liquidised bread groundbait and sparingly loose fed pinkies. Tony was using one of his own beautifully made floats which obviously stood up well to the testing flow.

Second place was taken by Richard Darbon with 5lbs 7 oz on peg 2, also using a whip with pinkies as bait, both close in and down the track. His catch did include one superb roach approaching the pound mark plus skimmer bream and small fish.

Third place with 2lbs 10 oz was taken by Steve Lathwell on peg 1 using every method he could think of trying on his pole with one good sized skimmer bream and very many small fish.

In fourth place was Dave Abbott with 2lbs 7 oz on peg 3 using a similar method to Steve.

Thank you to Ray and Steve for pegging out the match and to Ray , Tony , & Tracey for conducting the weigh in and Ray and Tony for organising the draw.

Overall, it was a hard day with difficult conditions so well done to all those present for sticking it out to the bitter end. Results: -

1st Tony Hickmott 6lbs 8oz 2nd Richard Darbon 5lbs 7 oz3rd Steve Lathwell 2lbs 10oz 4th Dave Abbott 2lbs 7oz 5th Terry Vickers 2lbs 4oz6th Colin Holmes 1lb 3oz 7th Tim Watts 1lb 0 oz 8th Andy Frankum 0lb 12oz 9th Colin Macbeth 0lb 8oz10th Danny Worth 0lb 5oz JOINT 11th Ray Burton & Bart Bonito 0lb 4oz13th Dave Ridley 0lbs 3oz14th Chris Howard 0lbs 1 oz Les Burton and Sean Leatherland DNW

Our thoughts go to Les and Ray Burton this week. Les, who is a real soldier for fishing at all due to his current health, was most unfortunate to have his seat and his brolly taken into the canal by an isolated extremely strong gust of wind, which effectively ended his day out. Fortunately, all his equipment was recovered by those on adjacent pegs who pulled together to help him.

His brother Ray had a very nasty and upsetting experience after the match when he was putting equipment back in his car. being the victim of opportunist thieves who stole one of his tackle bags while he was distracted. The bag taken contained bait boxes, and unfortunately one of the Clubs Contessa Match Scales. The police have of course been informed. It was a day where bad luck seemed to come to people who didn’t deserve it.

Our best wishes also go to Richard Gibbs and Dudley Frankland who are undergoing medical treatment / recovery after an operation. Get well and we hope to see you both back with us soon.

Our next scheduled match is Wednesday 4th December 2024 on the River Ouse at Wyboston. However, the venue could be changed due to the high likelihood that the river will be unfishable due to recent rainfall.

Should the venue be changed the new venue announcements will be on Facebook, on the website and on the Wednesday What’s App group. Wherever is decided, the Draw will be at the venue at 8.30 as usual, £5.00 optional pools plus £1.00 pegging fee, Fish 10.00 – 3.00.

For anyone thinking of joining us for the first time please message us so we know you are coming before turning up. This will help us to manage the pegging of the venue which has a finite number of available pegs.

Please bring your club membership book with you as you will be asked to produce it for your first appearance.