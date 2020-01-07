Lewsey on song but Queens are too strong for Stockwood

Despite fly half Brandon Lewsey scoring all 21 points, Stockwood Park came away from Bedford Queens with just a losing bonus point.

Park started brightly but Queens took a 3-0 lead, scoring a penalty with their first incursion into Park territory.

Rob Jack and Sean Martyn were prominent in attack as Park took the lead, kicking a penalty and stretching the home defence as Lewsey crashing over and added the conversion. A further Lewsey penalty made it 13-3.

As half time approached, the home side pack rumbled over from a lineout drive and a penalty in the last minute levelled the scores.

In the second half the powerful Queens pack started to gain ascendancy and they used that platform to score and take the lead with a converted try.

Both sides exchanged penalties before a fine try by Lewsey pulled Park back to within two points.

Park created chances from the possession they had but, despite looking threatening, they turned the ball over too often.

It was the home side who had the final score, battering their way over the line after more forward pressure to take the game 28-21.

On Saturday Park face Daventry at London Road (KO 2.15pm).