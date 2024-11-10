Junior Indy with his Bream

Here is the round up of Luton Angling Club news, information and catch reports for the week ending Sunday 10th November 2024.

River Ouse at Wyboston

Wojciech fished the river on Monday night and had a Zander of 7lb 8oz.

River Ouse

Matthew Stevens - Mirror Carp

Jason Mash fished a Luton section section of the River Ouse and had two nice Perch, he also had a small jack.

South Lagoon at Wyboston

Andrew Elliman and his brother Leslie fished the South Lagoon, and both had an enjoyable day. Andrew caught two pike it could have been more, but he had three dropped baits. Les caught Bream and Roach.

Day ticket member Gregorz had a great session last weekend catching two pike both well into double figures

Andrew Elliman - Pike

Beckerings Reservoir

Matthew Stevens visited the reservoir for the very fisrt time and had a nice mirror carp.

Grand Union Canal

After a quiet couple of weeks on the canal with nothing great to report Lee Waring was pleased to locate some decent Perch, he had three in the last hour of his session and this was the best one and weighed in at just over 3lb,

Les Elliman - Bream

Juniors and Coaching Update

A couple of weeks ago we held the first of this year's classroom based sessions which help our Juniors learn about different shotting patterns, making pole rigs and other vital angling skills, following this our lads were desperate to get out on the bank again and try out some of the rigs they had made. As the weather wasn’t too bad, the coaches hastily arranged a session for them via our Junior WhatsApp group and arranged to meet at The Globe for a brief session on Saturday afternoon. Jack, Louis, Indy, Alec and Daniel all couldn’t wait to try out the rigs and put what they had learnt about shotting to the test.

They all practiced fishing bread punch over liquidised bread, and Pinkie fished over groundbait for a few hours. Everybody caught well with the lads getting bites from the off, all ending with decent bags of fish, with the best fish taken being Louis’s Perch which fell to pinkie and Indy’s bream which was taken on punch. Indy, who has only been fishing for a few months attended a Lets fish session in August, joined the Club and has made terrific progress, already fished representing us in Shropshire twice. This was Indy’s best bream and his biggest fish to date at around 2 ½ Lbs, so very well done.

Many of our Juniors enjoy the competitions and we will have a full regional series next year culminating in the CRT Celebration next September, and many of our Juniors have pre booked for that weekend event already.