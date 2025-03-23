Luton Angling Club's latest weights and results

Apologies for the lack of weekly reports, we have had few reports sent in. As the weather is now warming up we are starting to see the fish waking up and more reports coming in as more people get out on the bank.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Our Annual general meeting is this Thursday 27th March at Stopsley Working Mens Club, 3 Putteridge Road, Luton, LU2 8HG and starts at 19:30hrs. There is free parking on site and a bar is available. Club members are encouraged to attend - Please bring your membership book with you.

South Lagoon - Wyboston

West Thomas landed a magnificent 35lb 13oz Common Carp on Friday night.Also on South Lagoon, Day Ticket angler Scott Sharpe was having some nice bream and small carp. Paul Webb reported to the bailiff that he had a brace of Perch at around 3lb each and also had a couple of nice Tench, but unfortunately there are no pictures to go with the report.

Andrew Elliman fished the lagoon a couple of weeks back and had a cracking session on his final Pike session of the Winter. He landed two Pike the biggest of these was 15lb 8oz. He also lost another three but rather that than deep hooking them. He had Nice dry weather for a change and some stunning views. All fish caught right out in the middle on smelt.

North House Lake - Wyboston

At in an early morning mist at North House Lake at 5am Sunday morning, Rod Gladston had a 28lb Common, then at 8am the 2nd fish of the session which was another common at 12lb

Match Report 19th March 2025 Danni’s How End

The weather gods worked their magic on the last day of winter and this week we were treated to a lovely spring day for our Wednesday outing, with coats and hoodies soon discarded as we all bathed in the warm sunshine and looked at a cloudless blue sky for the first time in months.

Danni’s was holding good colour and was calm with a slight ripple, but the water was still cold with an overnight frost of -2C bringing the temperature down.

The day was perhaps a bit bright for optimal fishing conditions, but after the awful winter I don’t believe those fishing were really bothered as the temperature rose and peaked at 20C in the afternoon.

Andy Frankum using maggot and groundbait fed to the island margins in front and the left nearside edge of his swim. Andy decided to fish rod and line rather than a pole and caught most of his fish on a waggler fished over to the to the island, only taking odd fish down the edge to end with a nice bag of carp and silvers weighing 46lb 10oz for first place this week.

Richard Gibbs out with us again after five months laid up due to a serious back operation proved he hadn’t forgotten how to fish during his enforced absence and caught 39lbs 2oz of silvers, roach, ide, chub and a few skimmer bream for second. Richard used his MAP margin pole at 7 metres in around 2ft of water. He fed groundbait, micro pellets and loose fed maggot and took nearly all the fish on this line with a 16's hook and maggot as bait on the hook.

Colin Holmes started by fishing a method feeder and three carp came to the pellet bait close to the island in very quick succession once he changed over to it from the original maggot presentation, and it then it went quiet.

Moving to the inside line on a pole he had small chub, then another carp, and then this also died, so he changed tactics and went on a waggler back over to the island, and had another carp on maggots, finishing with 30lb 15oz.

We all agreed we had a very enjoyable day in the warm sunshine and big thanks go to Richard for the Admin, Tracy and the weighing team, and Phil, Tanya and Pip at How End for making us so welcome as usual.

Results

1st Andy Francome 46lb 10oz

2nd Richard Gibbs 39lb 2oz

3rd Colin Holmes 30lb 15oz

4th Simon Foulks 25lb 7oz

5th Steve Lathwell 21lb 11oz

6th Mark Smith 20lb 0oz

7th Richard Darbon 19lb 8oz

8th Brian Shaw 18lb 8oz

9th Dennis Hunt 17lb 10oz

10th Dave Ridley 15lb 9oz

11th Howard Hornby 10lb 15oz

12th Colin Kidd 10lbs 12oz

13th Les Burton 10lb 6oz

14th Sean Leatherland 8lb 1oz

15th Terry Vickers 6lb 2oz

16th Dudley Frankland 1lb 7oz

Our next Match is on Wednesday 26th March is on the GUC at Town South.

Match Report 12th March 2025 Biddenham

This week we couldn’t wait to have a final crack at one of the river sections before the Close Season comes into effect, and we were all looking forward to fishing Biddenham.

The venue had obviously suffered in the winter flooding, but the car park was drying out nicely.

Several swims had new ‘features’, with a lot of these being on the far bank.

The warmer weather of recent days had unfortunately disappeared, and we were met on Wednesday with a chilly morning indispersed with periods of sunshine when the day felt slightly warmer.

We had a slight shower early on but no real rain until we were leaving the car park at the end of the match.

The river had dropped back in recent days and had a nice steady flow a winter green colour and was exceptionally clear. We measured the water temperature in the Ouse at 9 degrees C, and Barometric pressure was 1003 mb and stable.

As we started to fish, it soon became apparent we were in for a challenging day as bites were at a premium. Although the bites were scarce, there were a number of those fishing that reported losing what seemed to be larger fish which were thought to have been either Perch or bigger Chub.

Chris Howard spent some time running his float through the swim with little results and was starting to think that his only option was to try and catch a few bleak, when he noticed a patch of bubbles just downstream about a metre from bank. The bubbles didn’t seem to move very much, and for no obvious reason, there was a slack where they appeared.

His curiosity awakened he laid on with a worm and his hunch paid off in spectacular fashion as Chris ended up catching 3 large Perch from this feature, the best about 2lb 8oz, to end up with first place and a weight of 4lb 12oz.

Second place was taken by Barry Roper who started fishing on the bottom with a 6m whip. His bait was intercepted by bleak on the way down, and no roach seemed to be feeding,he went shallow to catch a few. The rest of the match, Barry, alternated between shallow and deep to catch 32 bleak for 10 oz.

Dave Ridley caught some Bleak and Minnows short on 4m whip using pinkie. He also used a waggler and managed a few small roach caught short on red maggots. He reported the Minnows escaped through the keepnet mesh!

Results

1st Chris Howard 4lb 12oz

2nd Barry Roper 0lb 10oz

3rd Richard Darbon 0lb 9oz 8drm

4th (Joint) Colin Holmes & Dave Ridley 0lb 8oz

6th (Joint) Les Burton & Andy Francome 0lb 3oz

8th Tony Hickmott 0lb 1oz

9th Dennis Hunt 0lb 0oz 8drm

DNW Terry Vickers, Ray Burton, Malcolm Ogden Dudley Frankland

Canal and River Trust Celebration Events 2025

Tickets are on sale now for the Canal and River Trust Celebration events, Luton AC already have many of it's young Cadets and Junior anglers booked to take part and as this event is sponsored by Daiwa, there will be a great prize pool, do you know a young angler who wants to join in?

There are 29 regional celebration events being held this year across 7 regions around the country during the spring and summer. Luton Angling Club are hosting one on 18th May at Leighton Buzzard and you can book a place via eventbrite.

There is both an individual and team element this year, which is perfect preparation for the National Celebration events that will be taking place on 13th and 14th September.

The events are ideal for any young person aged 6 or over who has been fishing a few times and is keen to learn more.

This is considered ideal preparation for the National Celebration of Young People and Fishing and for anyone who would like to represent a country in the Global Communities Celebration event on Saturday 18th October 2025.

If you would like to send us a catch report from a Luton AC Water you can send reports and pictures via our facebook page and other social media accounts, or via the club website.