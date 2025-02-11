Luton Boxer Hamza Khan wins youth title
Luton Boxer Hamza Khan is celebrating victory in the National Youth Finals.
Khan, who boxes at Strike06, started training when he was just six years old, and now Hamza is a three-time national champion.
It's been an incredible journey for his family and coaches at Strike06.
As for Luton, Hamza couldn't be prouder to represent his hometown. Coming from Luton, where not many people make it to this level, means everything to him.
Every punch he threw out there was for Luton, and he is honored to carry that pride wherever he goes.