Luton boxer to represent England in Tri Nations
Luton's Hamza Khan (17) has been selected to represent England in the prestigious Tri Nations Championships.
Hamza is boxing for England in the Tri Nations Championships after winning the National Youth open championships 2025.
His Dad, Muhib Khan, and Uncle Shamin Khan, both were boxing champions, in the Royal Navy and British Army respectively. Father Muhib khan started him off boxing at 6 years old, and Hamza is now a 3 x National champion., and is due to represent England once again in the prestigious Tri Nations Championships.