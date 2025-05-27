Luton boxer to represent England in Tri Nations

Luton's Hamza Khan (17) has been selected to represent England in the prestigious Tri Nations Championships.

His Dad, Muhib Khan, and Uncle Shamin Khan, both were boxing champions, in the Royal Navy and British Army respectively. Father Muhib khan started him off boxing at 6 years old, and Hamza is now a 3 x National champion., and is due to represent England once again in the prestigious Tri Nations Championships.