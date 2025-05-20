Luton business group offers support for grassroots sport around town

Luton Celtic Youth, wearing Neville football kit

The Neville Trust Group of Companies, one of Luton’s oldest businesses, has kicked off its 150th anniversary year with several community-centered support initiatives.

The family-run business, headquartered on Marsh Road, is now supporting three grassroots football teams, helping to secure the ‘building blocks’ for future athletes.

Over the past few years, local news outlets have frequently reported on the provisions for funding for grassroots teams. In 2024, the Somerset Gazette reported that up to 70% of England and Wales’s grassroots football clubs lack sufficient funding to run, despite active participation increasing [1].

To elevate the game, the Neville Trust Group of Companies – which includes Neville Funerals, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery – chose to become the primary home kit sponsor for Luton Celtic Youth girls’ team and the training kit sponsor for Stotfold Ambers boys’ team. In addition, the company has provided a one-off donation of £200 to Shefford Saints FC, a club comprising 46 teams across 12 age categories.

Vicky Trumper, Director of the Trust and fifth generation Neville family member, said: “Sponsoring local teams is important to us because they represent the building blocks for all British athletes. We have been in business in Luton for 150 years and have been lucky enough to have seen some of the region’s greatest sporting achievements.

“As a business with a prominent footprint across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire (and Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and beyond for our construction businesses), we’ve always been committed to sponsoring youth teams where possible, contributing to their growth and longevity.”

Kate Roberts, Funeral Arranger at Neville Funerals’ Shefford branch, has close ties with Shefford Saints, a club that has helped nurture her children’s love of the game. Kate’s husband is also a coach for Stotfold Ambers.

Kate said: “We’re living in a difficult economic climate, where the running of grassroots clubs is becoming more expensive and the future of funding more uncertain. So, supporting where we can is fundamental to helping these teams thrive.

“As a parent, I was so grateful that my employer could offer a donation to the club that is providing a future for our sport and a future for our athletes”

All three of the Trust’s chosen sponsorships have close ties with employees at the company, and all three are making remarkable progress within their respective football leagues. As a gesture of goodwill, the Trust has donated some of the Luton Town FC home game tickets it receives as part of its business partnership with the Championship side to the grassroots clubs.

Vicky continued: “We’re so pleased to see the teams progressing and would greatly urge other companies to support their own local sports facilities, if they are able.”

The Neville Trust Group of Companies is a family-run Luton-based business, which has been operating for 150 years. Comprising of Neville Funerals, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery, it has a reputation for charitable and community support. To learn more about the company, visit: https://www.nevilletrust.co.uk/.