Luton football legends come together with Tottenham to help the homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatters legend Mick Harford was joined by Spurs greats Ossie Ardiles and Gary Mabbutt for an evening of football talk and the previewing of this weekends game between the two clubs.

Interesting opinions and predictions came from the panel which also included former Punk Rock Star and die hard Luton fan Steve "Abbo" Abbott and Eastenders stalwart Adam Woodyatt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mick predicted a 3-2 win for The Hatters whilst Ossie and Gary both went for a 2-1 win for Spurs. "Abbo went 1-1 whilst Adam plumped for Luton with a 1-0 victory.

Panel of Legends

The audience of Luton and Spurs fans thoroughly appreciated the insight given as well as the plethora of stories from past encounters. An audience that also included Cerys Matthews of Catatonia fame and many leading business figures from the town.

The evening raised £5,185 for NOAH which will go a long way in helping the most vulnerable people in our community.

Shannon Murphy, the charity's fundraiser said "It was a great night for our charity and such a boost to our work to have the support of such a brilliant panel of guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our aim is to help the homeless and those most in need in Luton and Bedfordshire and efforts like these really help us to achieve that."

Special Guests