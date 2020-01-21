Luton RFC succumb to leaders as Welsh extend perfect record

There were to be no upsets as top played bottom in London 2 North West with leaders London Welsh putting nine tries on Luton to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Welsh went ahead after just five minutes when a move involving Harrison Wells, Rhys Williams and Elliot Hopkin ended with Rhys Howells crossing from close range.

Luton saw a drop goal attempt rebound off the posts, but shortly after did open their account when a Welsh high tackle was penalised and a successful kick at goal gave them their only points of the game.

A Luton offside was the starting point for the second London Welsh try after another neat move from a quickly-taken tap penalty ended with Chris Lilly taking the scoring pass after 20 minutes.

Wells crossed himself after taking another quick tap penalty before earning their bonus point try when Rhys Williams made a break with Dawes in support, and Elliot Hopkin took the final pass.

There was time for a fifth try before half-time when Harrison Wells took play to the Luton 22m line where one pass sent Elliot Hopkin through at an angle to barge over for his second try. Dawes added his third conversion for a 31-3 half-time lead.

A physical start to the second half saw both packs running and tackling hard.

Welsh gained further territory from a penalty kick to touch and the forwards drove towards the line.

Michael Griffiths, Rohan Pixley and Rhys Williams all made solo efforts, but Adan Cole finished the move.

Rohan Pixley ran in try number seven, but the Welsh defence were made to work to repel Luton’s efforts.

Welsh captain Chris Lilly crossed for his second try 10 minutes from time before Hopkin completed his hat-trick, teed up by Dawes’ burst.

Luton are five points adrift of Welwyn at the bottom and host mid-table Grasshoppers on Saturday.