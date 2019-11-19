Luton still searching for first victory despite their much-improved performance at Hammersmith

Luton put in an improved performance despite their narrow 24-19 defeat at Hammersmith & Fulham.

Lutonians may still be looking for their first win of the London 2 North West season, but they played a wonderful game on Saturday, demonstrating a better share of possession and territory.

Hammersmith scored a converted try in the fifth minute, with the hosts moving 12-0 ahead half way through the opening 40 minutes.

And it was 19-0 swoon after as Lutonians were struggling with their lineouts due to the limited jumper options they had due to injuries.

Just before half time, Martin O’Grady suffered a rib injury and had to leave the field, replaced by Aidan Kenny.

Due to O’Grady’s injury, coach Steve Evans decided to make some changes.

Hammersmith scored another try five minutes into the second half but in the 63rd minute Callum Strachan scored Luton’s first try with an added conversion from David Hamm.

This was followed by another try by Aidan Kenny, playing his first game of the season.

David Hamm kicked another conversion.

In the 73rd minute Tom Winch scored another try for the Lutonians, but just as it looked as as if they might edge closer to their hosts they missed the conversion.

While the game ended 19-24, this really was a great game where spectators saw great improvements in the Luton players.

Coach Evans said: “Today saw an outstanding performance from the Luton boys in what was a difficult set of circumstances.

“Players were playing out of position and our head coach wasn’t able to attend. All of these things could have caused the players to lose focus or confidence, but it didn’t.

“At 24-0 it could’ve been assumed that the game was well and truly over, but the turnaround was fantastic to bring us back into contention.”

Luton return to league action on Saturday.

They will play host to Welwyn, who currently sit one place and five points above them in the table, having one just one of their past four contests.

Kick off is at 3pm.