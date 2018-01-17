Luton up to third after second successive shut out victory

Luton moved up to third in the Midlands Two East (South) table after beating Belgrave 29-0 away from home on Saturday.

Aiden Kenny, Ryan Staff and Tom Mahendren got a try each, while David Hamm made up the rest of the points with a score, a penalty and three conversions.

The result means Luton are five points behind second placed Market Harborough and six adrift of leaders Oadby Wyggestonians.

The first half lacked excitement, Hamm missing an early penalty from just beyond the 22-metre line to give the visitors the lead.

The fly half made up for it though as Dave Evans passed the ball out from the ruck to Mahendren, whose pass was caught well above his head by Hamm, as he dived over to make it 5-0.

Hamm failed to convert, but made it 8-0 with a penalty from 25 metres out on eight minutes.

Staff then scored one of the tries of the seasons, as the blindside flanker received the ball from Evans on his own 30-metre line.

He went on a fantastic run fooling the opposition winger with a dummy pass, skipping round the next attempted tackle and the other winger couldn’t stop him from putting the ball down between the posts, Hamm kicking the conversion.

Belgrave conceded in quick succession as Kenny was found on the wing, 22-metres out by Rik Hobbs, the winger held off several players to just about squeeze his way over the line.

Hamm converted brilliantly from the touchline to make it 22-0.

Mahendren scored to secure the bonus point victory after Evans went on a fantastic run making good ground, laying it off to Hobbs just before being tackled.

The latter then passed it to Don Baiser Govere and he gave it to Mahendren, who dived over the line.

Hamm’s boot added the extras to make the final score 29-0 and completed a second successive shut out for Luton after they beat Stewarts & Lloyds 104-0 last week.

Luton travel to eighth placed Olney next weekend for their rearranged fixture.