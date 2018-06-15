Lutonian keep cool to narrowly defeat Flitwick

Lutonian picked up a thrilling three run win at Flitwick in their Beds County League Premier Division encounter on Sunday.

The visitors opted to bat first, making 176 as veteran player Zaheer Khan top-scored with 41, while Ammad Saeed (23) and Mahmood Ali (20) got starts too.

A fine bowling performance from Lutonian saw Flitwick all out for 173 in response, as Aslam Khan took 3-16 and Hamid Riaz 3-23, well supported by Awais Khan 2-19 and Danish Zaman 1-26.

The IIs were beaten by Potton Town in Division One, suffering a 69-run defeat.

Deciding to bowl first, Lutonian kept their opponents to 213-7 in 45 overs as Kashif Bhatti took 2-35, while there were wickets for Sajid Sharif (1-17), Shamas Khan (1-27) and Kashif Khan (1-26).

Lutonian were dismissed for 144, Ansar Shezad making 31, while Husnane Shah added 27 and Harmain Asif 20.

Division Six saw Lutonian IIIs ease past Langford by 57 runs. A solid batting display saw the visitors compile 227 as Siyam Khan (48), Muhammad Adeel (35), Siraj Nisar (28), Muhammad Ansari (25) and Walizada Khan (23) were in the runs.

Masud Rafiq then starred taking 3-10, while Huzaifa Muhammad picked up 2-26 and Adeel Safdar 2-37 as Langford were held to 170-8.

On Saturday, Lutonian handed Hoddesdon IIs their first defeat of the season in style, winning by 144 runs in Saracens Herts League Division Four A.

Batting first Awais Khan made 63, putting on a fine stand with captain Ammad Saeed (54), who made his second successive half century and third of the season.

Arsalan Raffique’s unbeaten 47 and 23 for Muhammad Kamran saw Lutonians to 252 all out, as Hoddesdon were dismissed for 108, Awais Khan taking 3-2 from just 4.2 overs, Naeem Khan 3-20 and Anil Ishaq 2-31.

In the Luton Midweek League Premier Division, Lutonian/Shaheen beat Luton Pakistanis by five wickets.

Pakistanis made 100-8 as Ahtzaz Ahmed (3-14), Haroon Malik (2-13) and Awais Khan (2-22) bowled well, but Lutonian reached 104-5, Ammad Saeed top-scoring with 31.

In League Cup preliminary round, Lutonian/Shaheen (97-1) beat Luton Cricketers (93) by nine wickets.