Lutonian leapfrog Langford to reach summit

Lutonian moved to the top of the Bedfordshire County League Premier Division after beating previous leaders Langford by 37 runs on Sunday.

The hosts opted to bat first, reaching 225 all out in 45 overs thanks largely to an excellent 84 from opener Naeem Khan.

Hamid Riaz added 40, while Asif Khan (23) and Siraj Nisar (21) made valuable contributions too.

In reply, Langford were bowled out for 188 as Riaz claimed 3-28, while Muhammad Kamran took 2-28 and Kashif Bhatti 2-31.

The IIs were defeated by five wickets at Cople in Division One. Batting first, Lutonian could only put 123 on the board and then saw Cople speed to 125-5.

The IIIs hammered Blunham IIs by 144 runs in Division Six.

Skipper Sajjid Sharir (79) and Siyam Khan (68) were the mainstays of Lutonian’s more than handy 253-7, while Adeel Safdar also made 20.

Blunham never got close in their reply, dismissed for just 109, Walizada Khan (2-13), Weshal Khan (2-17), Siyam Khan (1-24) and Huzaifa Muhammad (1-35) doing the main damage.

In the Luton Midweek League Premier Division, Lutonian /Shaheen beat AKCC Xl by one wicket.

After choosing to bowl, Lutonian restricted AKCC to 108-5 in 16 overs, Ahsan Malik taking 2-23, Ahtzaz Ahmed 1-19 and Haroon Malik 1-22.

Lutonian then just made it home at 109-9 as Ammad Saeed (26) and Awais Khan (22) top scored.