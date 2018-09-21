Mills is on fire as Dees thrash Rushden

A rampant Dunstablians ran riot over Rushden & Higham at the weekend, winning their Midlands Three East South clash by a huge 85-3 scoreline.

The Bidwell Boys were ruthless from the start, quickly scoring three tries, all converted by the metronomic boot of Danny Mills - leaping out to a 21-0 lead.

What followed was a period of pressure from Rushden, but the Dees broke free and added another score, giving them a crucial try bonus point in less than 25 minutes.

With Rushden battling for a foothold in the game, the visitors managed to get on the scoreboard with a penalty, but were then rocked by another Dees score, to leave the half time advantage at 33-3.

The second half gave Rushden no respite whatsoever, as the relentless pressure from Dees continued, the hosts piling on the points.

Despite Rushden having good patches of play, Dunstablians were deadly in possession of the ball and scored try after try.

There was a huge haul of four tries, plus 10 conversions for Mills, with Nathan Aris and Mikey Morris both scoring hat-tricks, Scott Warren, Kevin Arnold and Sam Wilkins all going over too.

The only tarnish on this fine Dunstablians performance was a cynical yellow card from captain Kevin Boland.

However, with 13 tries coming from a fine squad performance, along with the Dees 2nd XV also winning away at Rushden 2nd XV - it was a good weekend overall.

Dees travel to St Neots in the league on September 29.