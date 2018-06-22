Bishop ready to make an impact on his pro debut

Luton boxer Alex Bishop is ready to make his professional debut when he fights at York Hall on Saturday, June 30.

The former Hockwell Ring ABC fighter goes up against Slovakian Rudolf Durica, 38, who has one win and 20 defeats on his record during a two year career.

On how he got into the sport, Bishop said: “I started boxing in 2009 at my local gym; Hockwell Ring Amateur Boxing Club, going just one day a week.

“By 2010 I started competing for the club although I only had three fights in my first three seasons there as I was often in and out of the gym, taking months off at a time as it was still just a hobby at this stage.

“By the time I had about 10 amateur bouts, I became attached to the sport and decided to take things to another level so I began training at Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, the same gym Anthony Joshua started at.

“Unfortunately, in 2016; due to a divide between some amateur boxing clubs in the country, I decided to leave the club and box elsewhere to pursue my goals of boxing for England.

“That was when I began training at Hoddesdon Boxing Academy under coach Sab Leo.”

Since moving, Bishop has already enjoyed success on the big stage, as he continued: “I performed well in my first three fights at Hoddesdon, earning best boxer of the night in all three bouts.

“It was then that Sab asked me if I wanted to take part in a tournament over in Sweden called The King Of The Ring in November 2016.

“I ended up winning the gold medal in my weight category, and also winning awards for best elite boxer, best technical boxer and the biggest award of the tournament which was The King Of The Ring belt.

“This award goes solely to the best boxer of the entire tournament based on a voting system, with over 300 boxers from around the world competing for the same prize.

“In the summer of 2017 I competed in another high profile international boxing tournament called the Haringey Box Cup, held at Alexandra Palace in London.

“I went on to win another gold medal in my category having boxed some very good international boxers in the process.

“After the Haringey Box Cup me and my coach Sab decided that it might be a good idea to join the professional boxing ranks.

“Before doing so, we decided it would be a good end to my amateur career if I were to compete in The King Of The Ring tournament one final time.

“I ended up winning the title for the second year in a row; knocking out Norway’s national champion in the first round.”

Bishop is now looking to transfer that success into the paid ranks, as he added: “Finally, I’ll be boxing as a professional for the first time on the at the famous York Hall in Bethnal Green.

“With the right guidance, dedication and people around me, I’m confident I can make an impact on this sport at world level.”