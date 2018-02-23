Dunstable SC in fine form at County Championships

Dunstable Swimming Club began their County Championships campaign 2018 in great style recently.

The event started last month and was held over two weekends long course at Inspire in Luton.

The Friday night started with the long distance races, 800m freestyle for the girls and 1,500m for the boys.

DSC were immediately on the medal board with a sensational swim from Kieran Murray gaining a silver medal.

They continued to reach finals, win medals, swim PBs and clock new Regional Qualification Times too, coming fourth overall on points.

Top Fina points in many age categories were also accomplished with Amelia Porzio coming second in the 10-year-old girls, Oliver Bradshaw third in the 11-year-old boys, Bryony Mathias third in the 11-year-old girls, Elliot Kefford third in the 12-year-old boys, and Jessica Kefford first in the 14-year-old girls.

DSC also experienced some sensational swims from Jessica Kefford gaining a winter RQT and a silver medal in the Junior Championships with her backstroke.

Michael Judd claimed a silver Senior Championship medal in the 200m IM and a bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Walter Hackett gained no less than six gold Junior Championships medals, plus a silver and bronze too.

DSC’s director of swimming Tim Hutton said: “A club without a home pool were not expected to produce at this year’s Bedfordshire ASA County Champs.

“However, the reality was very different with DSC swimmers cementing our position as the strongest club in central Bedfordshire.

“With a widespread of medals, regional times and personal best swims, the champs can be seen as nothing but a roaring success.

“The relays proved particularly fruitful with the majority of our entries gaining a medal, some of which were of the golden variety.

“Furthermore we had particularly strong debuts from several swimmers including Bethany Harwood, Millie Porzio, Jenny Davis, Hannah Swan, Annabella Vasallo-Todaro and Louie Ellison.

“Our girl debutants deserve particular praise with some great qualifications for the finals and even some medals.

“The team spirit of DSC was second to none, which was recognised by parents, swimmers and coaches at the event.

“Dunstable Swimming Club continue to grow our competitive band of the club and this was in full flow at the champs with several regional times falling with relative ease.

“Personal best percentages are still to be revealed but I am sure once the data is collated we will see a higher percentage than previous years of competition.

“In addition to this we have seen more swimmers taking home a medal than any previous year certainly under my tenure.

“A huge thank you to the poolside support Steve Kerr, Russell Mead, Ruth Mead, Manda Hackett and Rebecca Page for all their assistance in steering the team to victory.

“The fun of DSC competition season continues as we look onto our Chiltern League, Junior League and Regional qualifying competitions.

“I am delighted with the progress of all our swimmers so far this season but let’s not forget the hard work does not stop here.”

For a full round up of the results, see the News/Gazette on sale now.