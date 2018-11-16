Elliott tumbles his way to a superb silver

Luton’s Elliott Browne won a superb silver on the final day of the Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini Trampoline World Championships in St Petersburg, Russia last week.

Browne, who originally trained at SALTO Gymnastics Club in Camford Way, where his mother Amanda works as the general manager, is now with the national GB squad in Wakefield.

Already the reigning world bronze medallist, Browne went one better this year as he completed two incredible tumbling passes in the final.

His first earned 38.6 with his second explosive effort, picking up 39.3 for 77.9 points, to take silver, behind winner Russian Vadim Afanasev who scored 79.2.

Speaking afterwards, Browne, who is the British champion, said: “It feels amazing!

“It’s been a bit of a rocky road coming here but training in St Petersburg has gone really well.

“I competed the same two routines from the British championships and was really happy with both my passes.

“I was nervous for the first run and for the second I had to work towards the end but I’m so happy.

“It’s hard to some up how I feel having this medal – it’s amazing.”