Fantastic Frankie just too strong for Yousef

Luton boxer Frankie Storey was back in action on Friday as he fought at the Troxy Nightclub in the east end of London.

Storey, who is a member of Finchley ABC, was up against home opponent Mohammed Yousef, last year’s Odivelas Box Cup 2017 champion.

There was a tense atmosphere beforehand, with both camps knowing the importance on the fight.

However, Frankie got to work early on, taking the fight to his opponent and winning the first round.

In the second, Yousef, a well-known body puncher gained the ascendancy, unleashing some fine shots.

Frankie weathered the storm and came out for the third round firing on all cylinders again taking the fight on the front foot.

The result went to the judges scorecards with all three agreeing Storey was the unanimous winner.

Following the fight, Frankie said: “He caught me with some great body shots in the second round.

“He was close to putting me down on one knee to take a standing eight count, but I dug deep to get through to the third round.

“Then my fitness strength and conditioning paid off thanks to all the hard work my trainer Sean Murphy and I have put in since September 2017.

“I was further delighted to win best visiting boxer of the night too.”

Frankie has now lost just four of his 38 fights and is back out again in April.