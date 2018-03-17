Glorious gold for Reynolds

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds won a brilliant gold medal at the 37th International GeeBee tournament in Finland at the weekend.

Fighting for Great Britain, Reynolds secured silver in the 75kg middleweight section when he was victorious against a Swedish opponent in the semi-final.

That set up the gold medal bout against Finland’s AIBA European Olympic qualification event quarter-finalist Ilari Kujala.

There, the Lutonian used his effective jabs to triumph and tweeting afterwards, said: “Gold for the mother! Happy Mother’s Day, top of the podium the medal coming home to England straight to my town!

“Thanks for the support family, friends, sponsors & coaches. Another step in the right direction.”

Ex-Luton fighter, Billy Schwer also took to Twitter to say: “Many congratulations my man. Well done champ. Keep the Luton flag flying.”