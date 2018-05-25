Hackett’s hat-trick of medals sees Dunstable SC finish 10th

Six of Dunstable SC’s senior members attended the Summer Regional Championships held in Norwich’s long course pool earlier this month.

The club finished ninth out of 26 teams on day two, and 10th overall from 30 on day three, with three gold medals from star of the show Walter Hackett.

At just 15, he is proving a force to be reckoned with in backstroke, winning three golds and earning selection for Swim England’s East Region World Class Development Day.

His first event was the 50m backstroke, swimming 28.99secs to break the 29 second barrier and qualify in first place for the final.

There he triumphed by over a second, clocking 28.39 making him number four in GB National Championship rankings, and achieving a new Bedfordshire Junior county record.

He also triumphed in the 100m backstroke event as, after clocking 1.02.12mins to win the heat, he went even faster, recording 1.02.05 for victory and climb to 11th in the GB rankings.

There was another win in the 200m backstroke as well, with Hackett timing 2.18.41 in the heat and swimming 2.15.49 in the final to complete the trio, as he is now 14th in the GB rankings.

Hackett also went in the 100m breaststroke, clocking 1.18.04mins and the 100m freestyle (59.84secs), 50m freestyle (28.14), 50m breaststroke (34.94) and 50m butterfly (30.19).

He has now been selected to represent the East Region international Development team at the Scottish Open Championship.

This will see him compete side by side with GB and other international swimmers in Glasgow next month.

Michael Judd had an exceptional Regionals, as his determination paid off, with two final berths, starting with the 200m backstroke, as he recorded 2.14.36 in the heat and then 2.14.91 in the final to finish seventh.

He also reached the 200m individual medley (IM) final after swimming 2.16.06 in the heat and managing 2.17.77 in the final to finish in seventh place again.

The other events for Judd saw him go in the 50m backstroke (29.50), 100m breaststroke (1.13.00), 100m freestyle (57.97), 50m freestyle (27.41), 50m breaststroke (32.64), 100m backstroke (1.03.90) and 50m butterfly (28.35).

Sam Mead was competing too, as he clocked 1.16.07 in the 100m breaststroke, improving his age group position by 11 places from 2017 and just beating his long course PB.

He also clocked 34.14 in the 50m breaststroke, with great streamlining as his outsweep looked efficient throughout.

The only girl in the squad, Maia Morgan, showed her power in her fabulous breaststroke as she managed 38.13 in the 50m race and 1.23.86, a three second PB, in the 100m event.

Oliver Ellison had to recover from a nasty ankle injury during the winter which hindered his training, although still managed to qualify for Regionals and managed a gutsy 28.14 in the 50m freestyle.

Finally, Will Richards’ breaststroke goes from strength to strength, as he managed 34.14 in the 50m event, 1.15.12 in the 100m race and 2.49.28 in the 200m.

Director of Swimming Tim Hutton said: “It was an awesome Regionals for DSC reaching new heights without a pool to call our own is a major achievement.

“We have a great group of volunteers, coaches, parents and committee members supporting the club to maintain our performances at this level.

“Huge well done to all the swimmers involved.”

DSC are looking forward to the Junior Regional Championships, being held at the Inspire Centre in Luton this weekend.