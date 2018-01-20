Jazz is a golden girl while Hannah takes silver

Luton athlete Jazz Sears broke the British Indoor UK U17s triple jump record at the Southern Indoor Championships at Lee Valley earlier this month.

The 16-year-old, who attends Lea Manor High School, jumped a PB of 12.23m, two centimetres more than her previous best, which was enough for gold and bettered the previous record of 12.01m.

She was head and shoulders above her fellow competitors too, with second placed Eleanor Brown managing 10.76m

Fellow Lutonian Hannah Foster, a pupil at The Chalks Hill Academy, was also in action at the event.

She went in the U17 girls 200m and reached the final after running 25.56secs in the heat and 25.31secs in the semi-final.

Foster went on to win silver in the final with a season’s best of 25.01secs.

Both athletes compete for Shaftesbury Barnet AC and are coached by Craig Andrew as they have had excellent seasons so far.

The highlight came when selected to compete in the SIAB International at Dublin, where Jazz won gold in the triple jump with 12.15m and Hannah won the 300m in 38.85secs.

Both also enjoyed victories in the UK Schools Games at Loughborough University last year, finishing top in their respective events.

