Keeper Ross stars but Chiltern lose out in 11-goal thriller

Chiltern were edged out in an 11-goal thriller at Saffron Walden IIIs in their Five Counties League Division One meeting on Sunday, going down to a 6-5 defeat.

The visitors were without Lorna Pead and Abbie Holt for the match, as they were put on the back foot early by their hosts.

Miranda Ross was forced into two excellent saves, but Chiltern also had chances, of their own, Sam Clark finding Shannon Conder, who beat two defenders, but not the keeper.

Back came Walden, with Ross producing a superb stop, as play transferred up the other end where Emma Cook’s effort was saved.

Sam Clark set up Niccara Berry who fired wide, as Ross was called into action again, making another fantastic block.

Chiltern then took the lead when Cook collected a ball from Kate Hair and drove through the defence before chipping into the net.

Saffron responded well and from a short corner, they won a penalty flick which was converted to make it 1-1.

The last 10 minutes of a frantic first half became a bit sloppy, as although Ross made another excellent stop, she was beaten again as the hosts led 2-1.

After the break, Cook was off target, but Ross continued her fine display, saving well, with Nicki Tiley clearing off the line.

Chiltern levelled once more after good work from Clark and Conder saw Berry let fly and Donna Ross-Brown tapping home.

Saffron then dribbled their way through to go back in front at 3-2, player of the match Ross swiftly called upon to prevent a fourth.

The game now became end-to-end as Berry’s sublime flick made it 3-3, only for the visitors to fall behind again, Carolyn putting through her own goal.

Back came Chiltern once more, Berry and Cook combing well for the latter to score.

However, another fine move and finish saw Walden retake the lead at 5-4, before Clark teed up Ross-Brown to sweep home and restore parity.

Chiltern were finally defeated late on when Saffron nicked a last-gasp winner as they couldn’t find a response.

This weekend, the firsts entertain St Albans IVs, while the IIs head to St Albans Vs in Division Three, with the IIIs at Luton IIs in Division Five.

Luton’s first team will be in action, at home to West Herts IIIs in the Premier Division.

Luton men host Broxbourne IIs in EML Division Three SW. The IIs travel to Shefford & Sandy IIs in Division Five SW, with the IIIs at home to Bishop’s Stortford in Division Seven SW and the IVs entertaining Shefford IVs in Division Nine SW.