King crowned winner after points joy

Luton and England boxer Sam King got his season up and running on Saturday at the Drill Hall in Ware with an emphatic win against Southern Area Youth champion Shahzad Asiam from St Ives Boxing Club.

King, giving away both age and experience, set about his opponent from the first bell behind a strong straight jab and a fierce back hand which was eventually the undoing of Asiam, who came into this bout with the reputation of being a big hitter himself.

The first and second rounds went to King, however, the pair battled to hold the centre of the ring, both landing big shots in what was the most entertaining bout of the show.

From the start of the third round King’s relentless work rate began to pay off as he threw clusters of shots which were landing and causing Asiam a real problem.

He landed a back hand which wobbled Asiam leaving the referee with no choice but to step in and issue him with a standing eight count.

Following the count King went all out to finish this contest before the final bell, however, Asiam drew on all his experience to get through to the end, with the Lutonian awarded a unanimous points win.

King, who is the England Boxing National Youth champion has a huge November ahead of him which could see him box up to five times in a month.

This weekend the England Youth boxer will complete a three day residential England boxing camp at RAF York followed up by travelling to Sweden at the end of the month to defend his King of the Ring title.