Luton boxer Sam King has been called up to the England team to represent his country in their match against Wales on Saturday.

Following the three day England camp that King attended in York over the weekend, the youngster’s coach received a call to say he was selected for the bout at the Sport Wales Centre in Cardiff.

Mum Alison said: “I am so proud of Sam.

“He has worked so hard for this and he is still only in his first year of Youth boxing so to be selected is an absolute honour.”