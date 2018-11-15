King vows to learn after England debut ends in defeat

Luton and England youth boxer Sam King suffered a rare defeat this weekend whilst making his England debut against Wales at the Sport Wales National Centre on Saturday.

King’s opponent, Welsh National champion Taylor Evans, who has represented Wales numerous times, was vastly more experienced and also one year older.

The first round went King’s way as both boxers met each other head on.

King was having successes using a strong jab which he was doubling and even tripling up at times, however, Evans was also landing good shots countering his opponents’ attempts to dominate the centre of the ring.

This was to be King’s undoing as Evans called on his experience in the second round boxing on the back foot countering by landing a strong back hand.

This was tight but did go Evans’ way and it was the Welsh champion who was gaining the upper hand, finding his rhythm which continued into the third round and saw him deservedly win the bout.

King said: “I am delighted to have received my first vest for England.

“I am clear in terms of what I need to work on and what I could have done better but I also understand that Taylor is so much more experienced.

“Boxing at international level has been a great learning curve for me.”

Next up for King sees him travelling to Sweden at the end of this month where he will box three times to defend his King of the Ring title.

He added: “I am looking forward to boxing in Sweden and from January my aims will be to work towards winning the ABA’s in February and representing England many more times.”