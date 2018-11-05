Luton divers catch the eye alongside Elite opponents

Luton Diving Club sent a team to compete at the Southampton Invitational Diving Competition held at The Quays, Southampton, as they returned with medals galore.

The three day event saw Luton divers compete with Elite divers across all age groups, with Kirsteen Mitchell and Stephen Hewat on hand to coach the team.

Day one got off to a flying start with Luton finding themselves in top spot, after three gold medals for Katie Burton, Henry Biggs and Joshua Bush.

Burton won hers in the Girls Group B 1m, Bush in the Boys Group D 1m and Biggs in the Boys Group A+ 1m.

Luton DC continued to impress, with Katie Cripps making her way through the preliminaries and into to the 3m final claiming a PB of 117.30 and a later PB of 223.10 for her platform event.

Further PBs came from Amy Rollinson on 3m springboard with 259.40 which was enough for gold, while Grace Connolly bagged a PB of 213.70 for her platform event.

The Girls Group D saw Tilly Rollinson, Hannah Brockie and Skye Fisher-Eames take to the 1m springboard.

In their first time competing at this level the girls just missed out on qualifying for the finals with Hannah finishing seventh, Tilly eighth and Skye, the youngest diver, 19th.

Baye Cooke-Mcdonald also her first time competing at Southampton Invitational worked hard in 1m event performing dives in all directions.

Max Hill made the final for 3m and 1m springboard events in Boys Group C, claiming a PB for 1m of 193.05 along with performing complex dives from the 7.5m platform including a reverse dive pike.

Alfie Whytock, Jorden Fisher-Eames and Bush competed in Boys Group D events.

In the platform event Whytock claimed bronze and Fisher-Eames silver along with a PB of 151.60.

The theme continued as Whytock claimed a PB of 143.70 in the 3m event with Bush taking silver on 3m springboard and a PB of 158.65.

Luton DC compete at the sixth Ulla Klinger Cup in Aachen next weekend.