Luton divers Rollinson and Fisher-Eames both win gold

A team of Luton divers headed to Southend to compete at the English Schools Diving trials with coach Kirsteen Mitchell.

The unique competition allows divers to compete representing their school and not their diving club.

In the girls Primary 1m event Tilly Rollinson (Putteridge Primary School) took gold, while Hannah Brockie (Royal Masonic School) claimed silver and Sky Fisher-Eames (Parkfields Middle School) finished in fifth.

The boys event saw Jorden Fisher-Eames (Parkfields Middle School) triumph with 102.60 points whilst Thomas Browne (Chantry Primary Academy) picked up a respectable bronze.

In the Junior 1m girls event, Olivia Wall (Arnold Academy) just missed out on qualifying with 127.20 points as she finished in fifth place, while Baye Cooke McDonald (Stopsley High School) was sixth with 125.45 points.

Joshua Bush (Putteridge High School) came third qualifying with 146.65 points in the boys event and Alfie Whytock (Stopsley High School) was fourth with 130.55 points.

Rollinson, Brockie, Jorden Fisher-Eames, Browne and Bush all qualified and will go on to compete in the Schools finals at London Aquatic Centre, home to the Olympic Games in 2012, on December 9.

Luton DC have no time to rest as they prepare for the Talent Games and the Luton Challenge which is one of the oldest running diving competitions in the country, starting on Friday, November 23 to Sunday, November 25.

If you would like to see some spectacular diving pop along or if you would like to try diving contact the coaching team on diving@activeluton.co.uk.