Luton divers to put on a show

Luton Diving Club are hosting their own club competition from 1pm-6pm at Inspire: Luton Sports Village this Sunday.

The event, which runs in partnership with Active Luton, will see divers from the Hydra Learn to Dive programme and Luton DC squad divers in action.

John Cripps, chairman of Luton DC, said: “This intra-club competition should be great fun for all divers taking part.

“Importantly it will offer the lesson divers a chance to put into practice, in a competitive environment, many of the skills they have learnt over the last few months.

“Some of our club divers will be demonstrating some more advanced dives between heats so I would urge anyone thinking of trying the sport to come along and watch – it should be quite spectacular.”

The competition will cover all levels of Hydra Learn to Dive and provide lessons divers with the opportunity to win a club medal.

The dive display, performed by Luton DC squad divers, will demonstrate some of the skills required as divers move through the levels.

Squad divers from all four levels pre-skills, skills, age group and potential elite will take to the boards to compete against each other to make it onto the podium.

Luton DC coaches are continuously looking for more people to get involved with diving.

For more information, contact the club on diving@activeluton.co.uk.