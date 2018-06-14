Magnificent seven turn out for Dunstable SC at Summer Regionals

Seven Dunstable SC juniors produced excellent performances at the Summer Regional Championships in Luton’s long course pool recently.

Isabella Porzio demonstrated her all-round breaststroke skills by qualifying in three distances with a host of PBs.

In the 100m, she clocked a new best of 1.23.33mins to finish 19th, move five places up the rankings and earn a long course club record.

The 200m saw her touch home in a best of 3.00.62mins, finishing 13th in the regional rankings and beating her own club record for the second time this year.

She then timed 38.62secs in the 50m event, to ensure a 26th place finish.

In his first Regional Championships, Elliot Kefford, who has also been recently selected to swim at the Inter-County Championship, didn’t disappoint, saving the best for last and qualifying for the 50m backstroke final

In the 50m butterfly, he managed 35.87 and then 1.19.33 in the 100m backstroke, plus 31.14 in the 50m freestyle.

On to the 50m backstroke and the club’s youngest regional swimmer in the squad, produced a blistering PB of 35.06 in his heat and swum the same time in the final to finish seventh place overall in the East of England rankings.

Millie Dudley excelled in all her events, as she managed 31.54 in the 50m butterfly, to finish 13th and earn a Winter Regionals qualifying time too.

In the 50m breaststroke, she clocked 38.28 for another Winter Regionals time and then recorded 29.69 in the 50m freestyle.

Speedy Ruby Collins, another who has just been selected for Inter-County Championships, swum 30.30secs in the 50m freestyle.

Dunstable SC’s Jessica Kefford, the club’s best junior female backstroker, who has just been promoted to the performance squad, had a fine set of results as well.

She has also been selected for the Inter-Counties and started with a PB time of 1.11.22mins in the 100m backstroke for 10th place.

Jessica then went in the 200m backstroke, finishing in 2.36.03, a three second long course PB for 12th.

In the 50m backstroke, she clocked 32.98, putting her into her first ever regional final, where he managed eighth place in 33.35.

Billy Mead was on good form as well, with 38.78 in the 50m breaststroke and then a long course PB of 30.14 in the 50m freestyle.

Finally, William Hamm clocked 3.08.02mins in the 200m butterfly.

Director of swimming, Tim Hutton said “It was another great regional competition from DSC with the season getting better and better by the gala.

“Some superb performances from our age group swimmers throughout the weekend made it an absolute joy to watch.

“Our swimmers don’t have a home pool to swim in and despite this are still achieving results at the highest level.

“There is a brilliant team spirit at Dunstable Swimming Club and this was showcased throughout the event with some of our senior swimmers coming down to show support for their younger peers.

“Our attention now turns to Junior League competition where we are the highest ranked Bedfordshire club and then thereafter British National Championships.”