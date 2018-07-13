Medal rush for Luton DC at trio of competitions

Luton Diving Club excelled in a trio of events recently when they competed at the Crawley Skills, South East Regional Skills and their own Intra-Club competition.

The competition series started with Crawley Skills in Kent as 10 divers were in action, supported by coach Kirsteen Mitchell.

Isabelle Munns won gold in girls Group B and fellow diver Alliyah Omar joined her on the podium winning bronze.

The medals kept coming with a further two golds from Alfie Whytock (Boys D) and Baye Cooke-McDonald (Girls C), while Jorden Fisher-Eames and Hannah Brockie claimed silver.

Luton then headed to Southend for the East Region Skills event, with a team of 12 divers picking up a further six medals.

Skye Fisher-Eames took silver the Girls Group E, with Cooke-McDonald winning gold.

In Girls Group D, Brockie and Tilly Rollinson and dominated the podium claiming gold and silver respectively.

Omar managed silver, while Ludo Waterman took gold in Boys Group C.

Luton then returned to their home pool for the Intra-Club competition held in partnership with Active Luton.

The event provided an opportunity for divers in the Hydra Learn to Dive programme to experience the feel of a competition.

There were 73 divers in action, with Luton winning Elite gold for Rollinson, silver for Katie Burton and bronze for Patrick Hanlon.

There was Age Group gold Katie Cripps, while James Pollard took silver and Lily Chandler bronze.

Brockie won Skills gold, with Jemima Thomas-Sloley silver and Waterman bronze.

Pre-skills gold went to Finnley McFarlane, as Thyer Silver took silver and Leah Deacon bronze.

Luton now go on to compete at National Age Groups in Sheffield and prepare for National Skills held in Manchester later in July.