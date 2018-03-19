Medals pour in for Dunstable SC as they make a real splash at qualifier

Dunstable Swimming Club returned some superb results from the Watford Regional qualifier that took place earlier this month.

With it being a level 3 meet, it meant any regional qualifying times would count in regionals later on in the year, making it an important event for those competing.

Kieran Murray (15) swam a PB of 4.48.18mins in the 400m freestyle for fourth, while new member Adeola Akande (11) claimed bronze in the 50m breaststroke (45.99secs) and fourth in the 200m IM (3.28.16), with Bryony Mathias (11) taking bronze in the 100m freestyle in 1.16.20.

Billy Mead (13) won gold in the 100m breaststroke in 1.26.37, while he also picked up two silvers in the 200m breaststroke (3.09.60) and 50m breaststroke (39.20).

Walter Hackett (15) gained silver in the 100m breaststroke in 1.12.54, while Will Richards (16+) took a fabulous RQT in 1.10.24 to win bronze.

Jessica Kefford (14)claimed silver medal in the 50m backstroke (32.99), while brother Elliot (12) picked up silver in the 50m butterfly (35.79).

Hackett gained a gold medal in his age-group, clocking 28.84, also managing silver in the 200m freestyle (2.08.31), as did Richards in the O16 event (2.02.56).

There were gold medals all round for the Porzio sisters as Amelia (10) took first place in the 200m breaststroke, while Isabella (14) was first in 2.59.48 and second in the 100m breaststroke in 1.23.67.

Amelia also won gold in the 50m breaststroke (48.28), the 100m breaststroke (1.47.92) and bronze in the 50m freestyle (36.86).

Jessica Kefford won the 100m backstroke in 1.11.50, Elliot taking silver and an RQT in his race, then winning gold in the 50m freestyle in a fabulous 30.52.

Maia Morgan (15) took bronze in the 50m breaststroke (36.68) securing her a winter RQT, while breaking a 30-year club record in the 100m breaststroke, coming fifth.

Louis Ellison (11) swam bets in all his three races, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke, securing three new county times.

Hackett also gained gold in the 50m freestyle (26.38), 200m IM (2.18.25), 50m backstroke (28.18) and 100m backstroke (1.00.34).

He also secured silver in the 50m breaststroke (33.75).

Other fabulous swims came from Sam Mead (16+) in the 200m IM winning silver in 2.25.39.

He was fourth in the 50m backstroke, securing his winter regional qualifying time, took silver in the 200m breaststroke (2.42.35) and bettered his summer RQT in the 50m breaststroke (33.62).

In the girls 200m freestyle, Millie Dudley (14) gained a bronze medal in 2.18.42, taking silver in the 50m freestyle (29.61).

Jennifer Davies (11) won bronze in the 100m butterfly in 1.31.16, while Ruby Collins (14) claimed bronze in the 50m freestyle in 29.85.